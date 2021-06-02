So we have a highly publicized levy and we vote over 60 percent no. No means no, does it not? No it does not, according to Todd Fiske and the board (except Mr. Casey). Not one week after this undeniable rebuke, the board decided to run another levy election. This is particularly corrupt since Fiske just stated in the paper that COVID-19 funds will be redirected to other areas as needed, but that “...money — it won’t last beyond about a year.”
Hey Todd, how long does a levy last? Oh yeah, one year! The lies and misleading nonsense flow like water from these bureaucrats. And, oh BTW, guess who pays for another election? We the people pay thousands in salaries and expenses for an election, but what do they care? It doesn’t come from their pot of money — it comes for ours.
Another big oh BTW: Did you know that Fiske was hired last year after the school he served as executive director failed and closed due to lack of students and no funds? Yeah, great hire — and right in front of last year’s levy, which also failed. God help us. These are the ones running our schools?
These board members are selfish children on a tantrum — According to eyewitnesses in the meeting, the board was irate, angry, and full of blame for others. Ms. Matthews even threw a pen at Casey Smith! These are the people guiding our kids? It’s a disaster resulting from years of conservative values folks letting them run the show. Well, we have only one answer now, and it’s the same answer all good parents use with their children — No!
Joshua Palken
Elk City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.