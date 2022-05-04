Keep it simple. To decide my vote, I need only two questions. What is your opinion of Jan. 6? Do you think Donald Trump won the election? I will vote for Little, Bedke, McGrane, Wasden, and Crabtree. Still a Republican.

Ted Wilkins

Grangeville

