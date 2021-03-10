This is a proposal for a pop-quiz for all who voted for the Biden-Harris ticket; a few short questions to be answered by a simple yes or no. Reasons for your answers may be provided if you so choose!
1. Are you in favor of the cancellation of the XL Pipeline?
2. Do you approve of open borders?
3. Is the “cancel culture” constitutional?
4. Are you comfortable wearing a mask for months in the future?
5. Do you believe voting regulations should be uniform and constitutional?
6. Do you agree that the $1.9 trillion “Covid Aid Package” should pay for the bankrupt Democrat-run states? And do you understand that much of that will be paid out several years in the future covering pet “pork” projects in regions under Democrat control?
7. Are you in favor of our Capitol being a constantly fenced fortress with National Guard by the thousands?
If our country doesn’t get back to normal quickly, it will no longer be “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” Please think about current events and the way they are shaping our future lives.
Glenn Richey
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.