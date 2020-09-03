I agree completely with Mr. Bolden's letter [Aug. 26 issue] supporting teachers. Adversarial teacher association-school board relationships are counterproductive, divisive and harmful to education.
Thanks to bi-partisan efforts of Idaho's Craig and Oregon's Wyden, the Secure Rural Schools and Communities Act provides funds from use of public lands in fishing, mining, logging and recreation to supplement taxes lost from jobs in these areas.
School districts save part of those funds for emergencies, referred to as "the reserve fund." It's good fiscal practice; responsible school boards take pride in maintaining a healthy reserve.
But healthy reserve has a different meaning during a crisis. With people out of work, children out of school, these are not times to be sitting on fat reserves. School districts need to support what happens within them at present, first and foremost. Teachers, administrators, as well as support staff, need more money, not less, to deal with COVID-19.
Having served as a negotiator both as a teacher and a school board member, I know both sides have issues. But the need now is to support staff, not reserves. Other areas may see reductions; do not disadvantage students by withholding needed, available funds from the people who get it done: teachers, administrators and support staff.
Frances W. Ford
teacher, retired
Riggins
