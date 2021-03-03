What can one person do? Why should I speak up? It’s not as if I can change the direction of our government, I am just one person. I am sure a lot of us have had these thoughts go through our mind at some point. I know I sure have.
I would like to share Article 1, Section 1 of the Constitution of Idaho. “Inalienable Rights Of Man. All men are by nature free and equal, and have certain inalienable rights, among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty; acquiring, possessing and protecting property; pursuing happiness and securing safety.” You can find the Declaration of Rights on the Idaho Secretary of State’s webpage.
All states have a constitution. Our elected officials are supposed to uphold and defend these rights for “the people”. Not only do we, “the people,” have state constitutions, we also have the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights. Furthermore, we have the Federalist Papers that promote the ratification of the United States Constitution and are an important source for understanding the original intent of the Constitution.
My point in sharing this is that we, “the people,” have certain responsibilities as citizens if we want to keep these rights. I had someone comment to me that “they [politicians] do whatever they want to do. What are we going to do about it, sue them?” I believe this is how a lot us think. Always having that feeling that there is nothing we can do about our government, so we might as well go on about our day-to-day lives. The truth is we all need to educate ourselves and be proactive.
We elect our governing officials. Now that statement alone says something. They work for “the people”, not the other way around. “It is not true that the legislator has absolute power over our persons and property. The existence of persons and property preceded the existence of the legislator, and his function is only to guarantee their safety.” (Frédéric Bastiat)
Jalin Cassidy
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.