I cherish the opportunity to observe this new culture that is evolving in beautiful Grangeville, Idaho. I experience drivers who are stopping in the middle of the road when they’re not supposed to be stopping, and I watch drivers not stopping when they are supposed to be stopping. And this is just two snowflakes in a massive blizzard. It makes me wonder where they all come from, and where we’re all going.
Mike S. Johnson
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.