Folks! Could we be on the brink... of totaling losing all that we have been blessed with, in this most free and prosperous country ever recorded in history? Is it possible that anyone can argue that life in this country has not been the best ever recorded there? What else inspires the massive number of people swarming into our country from our southern border? Is that a myth, or is it true? Are we not the envy of all mankind?
But, are we not in danger of losing all that our ancestors have given us? Are we not facing the same fate that has fallen on Venezuela? About 50 years ago, it was one of the wealthiest nations in South America, and indeed, even in the world! But today, easily researched evidence tells us that folks are starving there, forced to live with an explosive inflation in the past few decades. One which possibly compares to the most unbelievable inflation rates of all times!
Apple’s Siri tells us that Venezuela’s inflation rate was 69 percent in 2014, rose to 181 percent in 2015, 4,000 percent in 2017, and is unbelievably higher today. Google gives Venezuela’s inflation rate as 62.1 percent in 2014, 255 percent in 2016 and 65,374 percent in 2018! Is that even believable?
The statistics vary a bit, but regardless, both sets qualify for hyperinflation! One very simple example suggests that a candy bar costing $1 in 2013, might cost $653.74 in 2018! Using Google!
And who were the leaders in Venezuela the last two decades, when inflation began its crazy increase? Socialist Chavez was in power, 2002 until 2013, at which time he was replaced by Maduro, elected that year, and who still claims the position though disputed in recent years by Guaido who tried to displace him in 2019! And what caused this radical change? Google’s Wikipedia says, “Venezuela saw sweeping radical shifts in social policy, moving from the government officially embracing a free market economy... to income distribution and social welfare programs.”
Does this have a familiar ring to the message we hear coming from our new government today? Have we reason to be concerned? And maybe it should be asked, is there anything an individual can do about this situation?
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.