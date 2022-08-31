The IRS misses billions in uncollected tax each year. An estimated $600 billion in taxes will go uncollected this year because the IRS doesn’t have the people and technology it needs to enforce the existing tax law.

Worries over a beefed-up IRS are unfounded for most American taxpayers, tax experts say. The agency would likely zero in on the wealthy, corporations and crypto investors who avoid paying taxes with its nearly $80 billion in funding along with much-needed tech upgrades. Today, the IRS still uses the same technology from 60 years ago. About $4.75 billion from the IRS is earmarked for tech modernization. The IRS has experienced numerous budget cuts and understaffing issues for the past decade in republican efforts to do away with the IRS and protect the wealthy. More than half of the funding will ramp up the agency’s enforcement efforts designed to audit wealthy individuals and companies rather than targeting everyday Americans as Republican lawmakers have suggested.

