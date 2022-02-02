In the dark of night, while most of America sleeps, a nightmare is unfolding, that is real and will ultimately destroy our country and the future of our children. At long last, conclusive videos have been released that prove the United States government is involved in a conspiracy to cover up their betrayal of the U.S. Constitution and the American citizens. In concert with the Mexican drug cartels, President Biden and Vice President Harris are facilitating the invasion of illegal aliens, who are criminals and drug traffickers. They have committed a federal crime by violating the RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization Act).
Don’t believe me? Time to wake up. Recently, Fox News released a video of hundreds of illegal male alien invaders being unloaded from a U.S. government paid for aircraft in New York. Oops, actually paid for by the American taxpayer. Now the dam has been breached expect more whistleblower information. Why did this take so long? Where has the FBI been, too busy chasing after a silly guy dressed up as a Viking for walking through the U.S. Capitol Building? Take heed FBI and Homeland Security employees, the excuse you were ordered to participate or look the other way will not cut it. You are complicit. You will be held accountable. You can also be held in violation of RICO. It is time to become a whistleblower and inform the public of what you know.
As to our local U.S. Representative Russ Fulcher and senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, whatever you have been doing, related to border security is not enough, you are failing in your most primary duty. Get off your behinds and make some real noise, some real resistance. Elections have consequences.
Buck Weckman
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.