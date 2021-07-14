There is a preponderance of vanity in the state legislature. Elected “representatives” of the majority party have failed, once again, to tackle and solve the Idaho-wide crisis of public education fundings which has been inadequate and inequitable since the 2006 brain fart of (then governor) Risch.
Pseudo-conservative legislators have been heedless of public concerns and comments while crafting needless, surreptitious “laws” based on ideologice nonsense and baseless fears. Giddings, Shepherd and regrettably, Crabtree, must be blushing-red proud that our Idaho is last in per-student expenditure as they have done nothing to correct the deficit. These delegates hold the lockbox keys to education funding, but are dunce-ish and outrageously insensitive to the condition and needs of our schools. Levy failure? Too bad. Constitutionally mandated financial support for public schools? Sorry; doesn’t fit our imperial notion of what’s good for you.
There are many Idaho County residents who value quality public education as the dependable source of well-rounded fundamental instruction, diverse learning, and growing experiences, perceptive thinking, a skilled and eager work force, a strong and viable community, good citizens.
Until dedicated pro-education activists are elected to the Idaho legislature, nothing will change...and we, the people, will continue to be the dummies manipulated by power-wthout-principles.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
