Mary Volmer’s character assassination skills are impressive (9/29/21 Free Press). She sounds like a professionally trained radical “left wing” agitator. First she associates me with a loony conspiracy theory, then insults my intelligence and slanders my business practices as insane (even though I retired before moving to Idaho and have never done “business” with her). So, obviously no one should listen to my “false” rantings. She admonishes the {Free Press} to censor free speech just as Big Tech has. Sounds kind of unAmerican to me.
But, Mary, this is not about me or you. This is about the worldwide campaign of lies and deception to instill fear, cover up treatments, spread false statistics and intimidate people to enter into the biggest genetic therapy experiment in history — without informed consent, not to mention tyrannical takeover and loss of freedoms. Exposing this evil is my current “bent,” as you call it. I don’t like people innocently getting maimed or dying. I searched your hateful letter for some facts to counter the allegations I have made and found none. Because there are none. So, it’s the old “if you have no argument, shoot the messenger” trick.
You also attacked Dr. Flemming, labeling him a “quack” to prevent people from going to him and getting help. To call this brilliant man a “quack” shows your ill intent and lack of integrity.
Dr. Fleming’ is a cardiologist, a nuclear cardiologist, certified in positron emission tomography (PET), juris prudence doctor of law, researcher, inventor and author. In the 1990s, he developed the theory that cardiovascular disease is caused by inflammation, now a well-accepted fact. His patented Fleming method enables previously undetectable inflammation to be seen and measured. He has more than 200 studies and documented evidence on SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, Gain-of-Function, mRNA “vaccines”, masks, successful treatments and much more at www.flemingmethod.com/documentation. Keep an open mind and the truth can set you free and maybe even save your life and our freedoms.
Mary also blasts Roxanne Hicks for her excellent letter obviously intended to exposes the lies, prevent suffering and unnecessary deaths. Why would anyone call that stupid?
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
