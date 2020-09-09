A friend in Tennessee sent me a question. He asked," I've never voted by mail before. Do I mail all seven ballots in at once or do I mail them in separately?"
Of course, the Democrats tell us there would be no fraud in vote by mail.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.