As the ramrod continues, bureaucrats are exposed as petty tyrants. Todd Fiske is not respectful of voters, A.K.A, patrons, we who pay property taxes. He repeatedly insults board members who question him. Fiske had the nerve to say he was “going to give the board some homework,” and asked a trustee, “What’s your worry? That it (the levy) might pass?” Snotty and childish.
Then Fiske accused a trustee of attempting to “torpedo” the school district and “tip the district over forward.” Really? That sounds like a conspiracy theory. It is an odd accusation, but Fiske knows what that means since the Summit Prep in Kalispell “tipped over” and closed while Fiske was executive director, superintendent and principal!
Oaky, but he’s an experienced manager? No, he’s an overpaid bureaucrat. Gave himself a $4,000 raise this year to $109,000 – say what? And still has no respect for the board or the patrons. Fiske was asked to provide real information and he began to drone. A trustee cut him off saying “I want to stop you right there. That’s what I’m talking about… using the inside bureaucratic language…”
But Fiske doesn’t listen, he is the prototype bureaucrat right here in Idaho County, too bad for us. He wants more taxes. Tell all your friends, family and everyone you know to show up and vote no on March 8. I do not want to contribute more tax money to this school district at this time. Here’s an idea, Todd, prepare a budget with funds you have – not funds you want. And another idea, equalize pay in the district. Do any teachers make $109,000? Is their job less important than yours? I think not.
Joshua Palken
Elk City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.