For the following reasons, I am against the four-day school week even if it saved a million dollars.
Missing a day of school can cause a loss of momentum for certain lessons. Two days is too many sometimes!
Practice is essential for learning. Many of today’s students do not read, let alone write when they are not on campus. More students than you might realize need the warmth, stability and safety of the classroom for their mental health. Many students need the hot meal provided at lunchtime and the socialization that goes along with it.
Some students dread the weekends because the classroom is a refuge. Try to remember there are students not formally designated as “special needs” who require the support a “real” teacher gives them. There are latchkey kids already and those numbers will be larger.
If I was an administrator, I would not hire a teacher who was in favor of the four-day week.
Please, feel free to call me if you would like to hear some stories of students I taught who really needed the teacher and school seven days a week!
Sally Nolan, retired teacher
Grangeville
