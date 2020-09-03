As we watch our local schools struggle to make ends meet and provide a quality educational experience for our communities, children, and young adults, Senator Risch’s latest proposal does nothing to meet the challenges of rural Idahoans and our other rural western communities.
He offers the tired old framework that has failed in the past. The all-encompassing CBC [Clearwater Basin Collaborative] has been an abysmal failure and has not met for over a year; and his only solution is to offer more legislation that will only bring more of the same results.
There really are only two solutions to the challenges we face. We either return to the proper stewardship of our natural resources or fully fund PILT. (PILT, Payment in Lieu of Taxes, is the equivalent of paying taxes on the land base of public lands within a county.) Some estimates of the real value of the public lands within Idaho County would place the proper funding of PILT payments between $16,000,000 and $24,000,000.
There is no vision in the legislation he proposes, just more insanity, more lawsuits, the continued loss of resources to catastrophic wildfires and the unceasing degradation of our rural communities.
His obvious cluelessness of the current crisis within our rural communities demonstrates his complete lack of concern for his constituents back home. The senator's current actions are meaningless in solving the challenges we face.
Like the pardoning of Alice Johnson for the injustice of her life sentence for a non-violent drug crime, I can’t help but wonder that if President Trump knew of the injustices our western rural communities have faced at the hands of debauched legislation, he would take action to remedy the situation. Why doesn’t the senator bring this before the president?
Jim Chmelik
former Idaho County Commissioner
Cottonwood
