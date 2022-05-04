The RINO (Republican In Name Only) label is getting tossed around a lot to describe anyone who questions the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s BS. Specifically, it has been recently attached to both me and sitting senator, Carl Crabtree.
My Republican roots were formed by years in the private business sector. Prior to serving the people of Idaho County as a Commissioner, I was elected to the Kooskia City Council and then, Kooskia Mayor. When I won my first term to the Idaho State Senate (2000), I took the Senate seat back that had been held by the Democrats since 1963. I have a verifiable track record of following the Constitution of the United States, the Idaho State Constitution, and the rules and laws of Idaho. In 2016, I was one of only ten Trump delegates from Idaho to the Republican National Convention. I was privileged to be a 2020 Trump delegate and I look forward to supporting Trump in 2024. Credentials of a RINO or a true conservative Republican?
My experience in the political arena of local government, and especially in the Idaho State Senate, puts me in a position to know what abilities and qualifications are needed to be a successful advocate for protecting our rights as Idahoans. Carl Crabtree is a conservative Republican, who has those qualifications and abilities. Regardless of the avalanche of negative IFF ads about him, Carl has proven his effectiveness as demonstrated by his ability to work well with others – skills real RINOs don’t have.
Skip Brandt
Kooskia
