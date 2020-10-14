More thoughts on people not taking “Covid” seriously. Mary Davidson (Progress Oct. 1 issue) calls non-mask wearers stubborn. This implies that they know they should wear masks but just refuse to do so. What about the possibility that the non-mask wearers know something different to be true than what we are being told incessantly from the government and media? A narrative that is fraught with inconsistencies, error and censorship.
In March NIAID director, Dr. Fauchi, stated face masks were not necessary for the general population, noting that they don’t provide the protection folks believe they do and might create “unintended consequences.” Makes sense, since OSHA regulations do not consider cloth masks PPE (personal protective equipment) and state they will not protect the wearer against airborne transmissible infectious agents.
In April, Fauchi said that the general public should be wearing cloth masks if they cannot keep a safe distance from others. Why the flip-flop? He admitted lying to the public, so health care providers would not run out of masks. What about them not being effective and causing other health issues? No problem, just continue repeating the mantra, wear a mask or you will cause people to die.
After all, over 200,000 people have died in the US from “Covid”, right? Wrong! The CDC admits that 94 percent of those deaths listed as “Covid” involved other life threatening diseases. Only 6 percent have died with “Covid” only. On top of that, the death records are seriously questionable. A person does not even have to be tested to list their death as “Covid.” And, the government is paying doctors and hospitals to list deaths as “Covid!”
Many doctors, scientists and researchers opinions are at odds with the official narrative (visit questioningcovid.com). Their character has been assassinated and Google, You-tube, Facebook, etc., are censoring them. Why?
This would be laughable were it not for all the suffering, death, economic destruction, psychological damage and loss of freedoms being caused. How can we take what the government and media say seriously when this whole operation is so blatantly not about health and safety but serves a much darker agenda?
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
