Last year, MVSD asked the property owners to pass a $3.9 million levy. There was no stopping this school district from asking for more than the patrons could give. Now whether it was the COVID-19 pandemic or the economic shutdown, the patrons of this community rejected the levy by a resounding 64 percent. Enough is enough! The district has to make some changes.
In an article in Free Press March 3, Superintendent Todd Fiske, presented a chart showing what it would cost property owners to fund the new school levy. The examples given ranged from $2,900,000 to $4,100,000. Fiske is so desperate for the passage of this levy that first he resorts to the blame game by stating MVSD was the lone wolf that did not pass a levy last year (about 85 percent of Idaho school districts ran levies) — shame on us.
Then, Mr. Fiske had the audacity to state at the bottom of his charts that business owners and farmers can offset their levy payment by writing it off on their taxes. OMG, what a revelation! They just don’t get it. We are supposed to come up with money to fund the levy by whatever means possible. Bottom line, we are still out that money. You are asking us to rob Peter to pay Paul. Business owners, ranchers/farmers and all property owners are intelligent individuals and possess one very important quality to be successful. We all know how to function within a well-organized budget, something this district apparently has no clue on how to do. News flash, small business owners get hit twice, first taxed on their businesses, then their residential property. Poor money management on your part should not constitute an emergency for patrons to always bail you out.
The patrons of this district are not totally against school levies, but you have to be reasonable and come up with a figure that is manageable for all parties concerned. And by all means, belittling or thinking you are better than the rest of us is not a good start.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
