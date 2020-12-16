What kind of a person says, “What kind of a person...?” eight times in one letter [Dec. 9 issue]? Ms. Dumas, I was set off because I was called uncaring for refusing to wear a mask. You jump in and double down, calling me uncaring, obtuse, bellicose, and then you just piled on from there. Also, you lie. Nobody ever said the China virus is a hoax. The hoax is saying it can be controlled by shutting down the country. (Two weeks to slow the spread?)
I wonder, have you spewed any of your vitriolic hatred on the Chinese, who created virus and then murdered 250,000 Americans with it, or the Democrats who enabled and assisted them? I’m not alone in not wearing a mask, half the county doesn’t either. What kind of a person viciously attacks half of the people she lives with?
The virus is here, I’m saying, you will be exposed eventually, get it and get over it, or not, but we Americans should meet our fate on our feet, not on our knees like the Democrats kowtowing to their Chinese masters. I’m not buying the guilt trip, or your shaming. What else you got?
Chris Pedersen
Grangeville
