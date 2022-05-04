Recently, two major stories spelled out our leaders’ failures to enforce or follow existing laws. What’s the point of having these people in trusted positions? All are adept at making excuses as to why the law can’t be followed or enforced. No discernable action is taken to make corrections. Are we a nation based on laws and hard work? Or are we a nation based on wishful thinking and the easy things?
Three points from the article on living in cars (issue April 27): “…the city has issues with persons living in campers, despite code against this, and it would be foolish to add this for police to check on when they can’t do anything about it anyway,” and “…it would be good for councilors to keep in mind to consider future action if the situation were to worsen,” and finally, “For now, consensus was to table the matter for two reasons: one, the issue is not significant enough to be causing a problem, and two, enforcement is problematic.” My takeaways are this: 1. We have ordinances the city is unwilling to enforce. 2. Let it get worse before we do anything about it. 3. It’s not a big enough problem now anyway.
Questions: What ordinances is the city willing to enforce? What criteria are used to determine priority? Easy stuff first? This is called “Leading from behind.” City “leaders,” you will regret not dealing with this issue.
Then we move to the school district. No treasurer’s report for four months? And you want more money? The excuses for noncompliance are amazing. Those involved should be fired and not allowed to resign or retire. One day, all the details of the finances will be known and there will be no hiding the facts. How does the leadership get away with encouraging a pattern of unlawful behavior and then say, “it’s for the kids”? Teaching our kids that the law is merely a suggestion and not necessary to obey because it’s inconvenient.
There’s a pattern here.
Edwin Anglesey
Grangeville
