Sadly, the Idaho County Commissioners lack understanding of what is at stake here regarding public access to public lands. In a misdirected name of “private property rights,” they are sacrificing “we the people’s” right to access our public and even private lands. Although I fully support private property against government intrusion, the use of a public road or right of way in no way infringes on private property and, in fact, is needed for those people to access their land and, of course, other public lands. Yet these commissioners denied validation of a legally established roadway, which has been in public use to this day and for nearly a century. This is surely not in the public interest.
In fact, the board went so far as to state that if the Forest Service refuses to reroute Milner Trail off private land (where it has been again for a century) they would invite a new petition to vacate the trail. Again, how is this in the public interest?
The reason given for denial in the Elk City matter may surprise you – that is, the right of way crosses the American River. What, you ask? Don’t ask me, ask the board how anyone in the State of Idaho travels more than a few miles without crossing a river. First, the matter of proper river crossings was not even an issue that was to be determined in that hearing. Second, it is a lame excuse for the board to rule in favor of those who oppose me for trying to keep public access open.
The board has created a huge problem and now faces litigation for these wrongful acts. The whole purpose of state law allowing validation of public roads is to avoid litigation when the road is well-established – as is old State Forest Highway 18 (Elk City) and Milner Trail (Grangeville/White Bird) I will repeat the question I posted in this forum a month ago and no one bothered to refute: When is public access not in the public interest? The question answers itself. I urge all readers to reach out to the board and tell them you support public access to public lands. Before they give it all away.
