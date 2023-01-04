Sadly, the Idaho County Commissioners lack understanding of what is at stake here regarding public access to public lands. In a misdirected name of “private property rights,” they are sacrificing “we the people’s” right to access our public and even private lands. Although I fully support private property against government intrusion, the use of a public road or right of way in no way infringes on private property and, in fact, is needed for those people to access their land and, of course, other public lands. Yet these commissioners denied validation of a legally established roadway, which has been in public use to this day and for nearly a century. This is surely not in the public interest.

In fact, the board went so far as to state that if the Forest Service refuses to reroute Milner Trail off private land (where it has been again for a century) they would invite a new petition to vacate the trail. Again, how is this in the public interest?

