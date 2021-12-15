I just rewatched a movie ‘Mandela’, which showed black people in South Africa in 1960 arrested and penned up, beaten and killed for not having or not showing their “passes”. Will you soon be refused entry or service or be arrested for not showing your pass (vaccination card)? I don’t fear the vaccine, but I do fear this left-wing government. Is this still the land of the free?

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments