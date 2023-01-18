In responding to Melina Palken’s letter on Jan. 11:
The access has not been blocked and no one is landlocked. Access to all people is on the Red River side, which has access to the Forgotten 400 Road on both public (BLM) and through a land easement given by Bruce Scott, who deeded portions of his land to the BLM for access to everyone through his property. I bought land from Bruce 30 years ago and have not had any trouble getting to it. There is no need for more appeals when it is clear there is easy access. Why is the county having to spend tens of thousands of dollars on this matter when there is clear access from the Red River roadside to the Forgotten 400 Road? This is the closest access point from the Grangeville side from Highway 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.