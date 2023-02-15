Ah, February—the month of hearts, heroes, heretics and a “hog.” We flirt with the sweetness of Cupid’s romantic love. We remember the contributions of presidents Washington and Lincoln, keeping this country on a steady course of pride and progress through growing pains and identity crises.
Washington molded a disciplined army from a hodgepodge of ill-equipped colonists, then rendered his leadership as our first president. He became the father figure of our national family.
Lincoln sought education to prepare for a life of service. After a political shuffle, the anti-slavery Republicans appealed to Lincoln’s humanitarian nature, and he became that party’s first president. The fate of the union was a political and moral weight for Lincoln. He knew a (un)civil war was inevitable to reset the aspirations of this young country, extend “inalienable rights to all,” and ensure western expansion benefitted a whole nation.
The February calendar is packed with Lincoln Day dinners. Republicans gather to trumpet their political prowess under the banner of presumptive Lincoln endorsement—a pathetic paradox. In 2023, Lincoln would not be a Republican. Using the truth of historical context, “Honest Abe” would be appalled by the extremist culture of lies. He would be embarrassed by mega-mouth Greene, puzzled by spineless McCarthy, bewildered by shape-shifting Santos. He would peg Trump as pompous, egocentric and lacking leadership dexterity. These are not the people of Lincoln’s legacy.
Like the February Groundhog, super-right Republicans scuttle underground when the sun shines… and, with the signature red, they will probably try to recruit Cupid.
