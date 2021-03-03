Have you ever heard of the “Medieval Maximum,” the “Modern Maximum,” or at the other extreme, the “Maunder Minimum” or the “Dalton Minimum,” the latter two we are told by experts were caused by reduced sun spot activity or “sun hibernation?”
The Medieval Maximum period, research tells us, happened around 1000 to 1250 A.D., while the “Modern Maximum” period extends roughly from 1900 to 2020. At the other extreme, the Maunder Minimum is the period from 1650 - 1700 when temperatures dropped dramatically by “sun hibernation,” also the case with the Dalton Minimum, a similar cold period roughly from 1790 - 1820. So what about the proposed “Modern Minimum” ahead of us, claimed to be a coming cold period starting about 2015, lasting to around 2050, with the lowest temperatures predicted about 2035?
Now wait just a minute! Why is the information above important? Simply because of the news we have been reading lately! We hear that our new administration has stopped the pipeline from Canada and making other decisions to ward off “global warming,” a product of “climate change” caused by the use of fossil fuels. In the years to come, all energy is to come from “clean” energy, wind, solar, etc. And also, we have rejoined the Paris Accord, the international organization determined to stop the use of “greenhouse gases” because of their destructive warming effect.
But wait! Our local Tribune also warned of us of record and near record lows registered in Texas and other areas. The total destruction of hundreds of wind farms have left thousands without power in unusual freezing weather. Seems we might recall the words of John Casey, who in his book, Dark Winter, claims, “We are at the end of modern global warming, with a long term drop in Earth’s average temperature, caused by ‘solar hibernation.’ The next climate change involves 20-30 years of deep and dangerous cold weather.”
Maybe now is not the time to stop our primary sources of heat and dependable energy!
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
