With due respect to Mr. Threewit on his magazine capacity opinion, the AR stands for a gun developed by Eugene Stoner of ArmorLite Corp. Any weapon is an assault weapon if used in an assault. Cars have been used as a weapon, ball bats, hammers and knives. Being a former law officer, I have seen these results of people being killed by these so-called weapons. Gun statistics right now indicate that approximately 50% are suicides, so that leaves the rest to be used as self-defense, robberies, homicides, etc. Only a small percentage, less than 5% of rifles are used for criminal activities.
His notion that normal capacity magazines are unnecessary for anything but military use is absurd. Little old ladies who can’t operate heavy recoiling pistols and rifles need a weapon of this nature because of its ability to use them as they would need for home defense, etc.
