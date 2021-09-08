An open letter to Governor Brad Little.
Your recent Guest Column “Vaccine is our best shot at keeping kids in school” (Free Press, Aug. 25 issue) was written like a professional pharmaceutical advertising agency. Your threat was pretty clear that those of us who have not taken the experimental gene therapy shot, need to take the jab or the children might be forced into social isolation (by you)— again. (Never mind that children are at almost zero risk of infection or easily recover if they should get sick.) The emotional appeal was impressive. Had I not known how extremely dangerous this genetic therapy is, I might have been compelled to get line and join the experiment.
I know a pharmaceutical salesperson who gets picked up at home in a limo and driven to the airport where she flies First Class around the world promoting their chemo-therapeutic products. She makes so much money that she has trouble spending it all. These International Pharmaceutical giants, that you are pushing their products for, stand to make trillions from the global vaccine market. All they need is for the governments, heath agencies and medical monopoly to pave the way. That is where you come in. A nice, neat government/corporate partnership, aka corporate fascism, is all that is needed. You do your part and campaign contributions roll in, ensuring you stay in power. Billions from the Fed are sent to our state, as long as you do your part, which you can distribute freely to your cronies and special interests.
Business as usual? Not this time. The price is too high to let it pass. Your “emergency” declarations have overridden our inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Not only are you in violation of your oath of office, you have caused incalculable harm to the people of Idaho. Not just the loss of jobs, homes, health and social life but, untold damage done and yet to occur from the experimental gene therapy you are pushing. It is time to either repent and restore the people of Idaho or prepare to forfeit your political career.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
