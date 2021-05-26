Within the wide, bright ring of documented proof — and truth — how could anyone defend Priscilla Giddings’ abhorrent, unwarranted attack aimed at a sexual assault victim by claiming “that’s not who she is”?

All evidence indicates otherwise.

Shelley Dumas

Grangeville

