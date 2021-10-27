I usually live and let live, but I have to say something regarding more of the hate I see. Specifically, while I was at the St. Mary’s Clinic, I happened to look across the street and saw a pickup with a flag that said, “F-you Biden.”
What is wrong with people? Do they not care that little kids see that? Shame on them.
Carol Turner
Grangeville
