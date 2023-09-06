The word “law” comes from old Norse and means “something that is well-established.”
The “Common Law” is law basically derived from the Biblical idea of law, that being, the Ten Commandments.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The word “law” comes from old Norse and means “something that is well-established.”
The “Common Law” is law basically derived from the Biblical idea of law, that being, the Ten Commandments.
When was the last time God amended His law?
It has never changed.
When was the last time your city council, or county, or state, or national government changed the law?
Probably just about every chance they get – especially at the state and federal levels.
Can I say something obvious here?
How can a law be an “established thing” if it is changed all the time?
Several years ago, a book was published called “3 Felonies a day,” which purported that, on average, an American is guilty of violating a felony law about three times a day.
Ever heard the term “indict a ham sandwich?” It means you can drag just about anyone into court and sue them or accuse them of a crime regardless of who they are.
The fact is, by the very definition of the word, our country is not under “the rule of law” but under the “whims of men.”
Our state and federal legislatures have become a race to “get things done.” A new representative arrives with a gamut of rules, committees, existing laws, and massive bureaucracy that forces them quickly into playing the “fix it” game of law.
It doesn’t seem to matter whether or not they know the Constitution, much less the existing laws on the books.
They are immediately inundated with lobbyists and proposed legislation to review with very little time to evaluate what they must soon vote on.
Does this not strike you as a very poor way to treat “an established thing?”
The consequences of massively changing and complex law are significant.
Our country, indeed, our world, doesn’t need more laws, it needs simpler and more established laws that everyone can understand and apply.
Sandy (Sanford) Staab
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.