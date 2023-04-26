Many people see the large variety of Christian denominations as some kind of evil conspiracy. Quite the opposite is true. Our choice of which congregation to fellowship with is a clear indicator of our liberty, both in Christ and as citizens of the U.S.A. Ecclesia is Greek for “called out.” When the leaders of Israel wanted to have a large meeting, they would “call out” the people using trumpets. So, the term for gathering or congregation became “ecclesia” as found in the Septuagint (the Old Testament translated from Hebrew into Greek for the Alexandrian library about 200 years before Christ). The Septuagint is still used today by the Greek Orthodox church.
There is no secret meaning for “ecclesia,” as purported by Daniel Scott in his 4/19 letter. It meant and still means congregation or gathering. As for Patrick Threewit’s letter, I think he is trying to share his confusion. Wow, what a mixed-up hodgepodge of misdirection he exhibits.
