One of the most profound influences on America's Founders was Sir William Blackstone (10 July 1723 – 14 Feb. 1780), an English jurist, judge and Tory politician of the eighteenth century. A devout Christian, he is most noted for writing the Commentaries on the Laws of England. This four-volume treatise was instrumental in establishing the basis of law in the United States. The contribution which Blackstone made in the areas of natural law became the foundation of America's two primary founding documents: the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. I will focus on the Declaration. The Constitution I will cover in a subsequent essay.
While Blackstone was certainly not the first to set forth a concept termed “natural law,” his philosophy was distinguishable from others by his identification of the source of natural law, God Himself: “Man must necessarily be subject to the laws of his Creator… And it is necessary that he should in all points conform to his Maker’s will… this will of his Maker is called the law of nature.” Thomas Jefferson reflected Blackstone's view when he included the phrase “law of nature and of nature's God” in the Declaration.
B. Origin and nature of rights
The philosophy of the Declaration states that man is endowed by his Creator with the independence to which he is entitled by the law of nature. It also states that certain rights are unalienable because they are founded in human nature, having their source in the Creator of the human race, and that governments are originated to secure these rights among men: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
C. Morality of insurrection
Although Romans 13:1-7 commands us to be subject to the governing authorities, there are occasions where man’s law is in such stark contravention to the Laws of God that one is bound to resist. Blackstone wrote: “This law of nature, being dictated by God himself, is, of course, superior to any other. It is binding over all the globe, in all countries, and at all times: no human laws are of any validity, if contrary to this; and such of them as are valid derive all their force and all their authority from this origin.”
D. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness
On this subject, Blackstone stated: “The right of personal security consists in a person's legal and uninterrupted enjoyment of his life, his limbs, his body, his health, and his reputation. Life is an immediate gift from God, a right inherent by nature in every individual...” Jefferson's use of the term “pursuit of happiness” has been distorted to justify a philosophy of unfettered hedonism. The Founding Fathers' understanding of the concept of happiness was much closer to that of Blackstone, who stated that the Creator has so intimately connected, so inseparably interwoven the laws of eternal justice with the happiness of each individual that the latter cannot be attained but by observing the former.
