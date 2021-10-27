A point to ponder before you vote in your school board trustee election:
If a contractor is elected to a board, or commission, they can not put bids in on a job for that said board or commission because it would be a ‘conflict of interest.’ That being said, isn’t it a ‘conflict of interest’ for a current staff member, or family member of a current staff member, to be on the school district board to discuss or sway things in a way that would benefit themselves or their family members?
Nancy Kaschmitter
Grangeville
