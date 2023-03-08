Last week the county refused to validate an undisputed public road in Elk City. Today, the county vacated a legal right of way that would allow log trucks to bypass the two busiest intersections in Elk City – there is a whopper sale pending with 3,400 trucks coming – they don’t care….
Real reason is cronyism and personal politics, which overrides the legal issue – which is: What is in the public interest? I know I have been a thorn in the county’s side for some time now. I know they resent the fact I don’t have to pay an attorney since I have that background. I know certain persons are angry and hostile. I myself am not. All I have done is act to protect both private and public property rights, and I never would do if I were not correct in both the facts and the law.
Old Forest Highway 18 was not disputed – it should have been declared public – if for no other reason than to secure legal access for the owners there, but certainly for the public which has used it for decades. Now the county has again acted with cronyism and against the public interest.
Today, the county vacated a legal right of way that would benefit the public, a bypass road in Elk City, just like Grangeville has. Skip said that even if was only $20,000, the money would be better spent elsewhere. So, I guess Elk City doesn’t deserve to have money spent on it, according to Skip. And Elk City doesn’t need it. That is not what the generous donators of this land thought in 1985, or they wouldn’t have donated it. Skip prefers to give one person what he wants and ignore everyone else. Who is this person? Go ask the county clerk, I’m not naming names. Except for the public official in charge of this bad conduct – Skip Brandt. Call Skip and tell him to stop giving away public property, or we may lose it all. In the meantime, I’ll see you (Skip) in court.
