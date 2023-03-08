Last week the county refused to validate an undisputed public road in Elk City. Today, the county vacated a legal right of way that would allow log trucks to bypass the two busiest intersections in Elk City – there is a whopper sale pending with 3,400 trucks coming – they don’t care….

Real reason is cronyism and personal politics, which overrides the legal issue – which is: What is in the public interest? I know I have been a thorn in the county’s side for some time now. I know they resent the fact I don’t have to pay an attorney since I have that background. I know certain persons are angry and hostile. I myself am not. All I have done is act to protect both private and public property rights, and I never would do if I were not correct in both the facts and the law.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments