On a recent trip to the left U.S. (Oregon), we stopped for a walk in a small town — of course, mostly shut down by the virus BS.
However, we saw a great sign posted on the door of one business quoted as follows:
“Those in government have ordered all persons entering indoor facilities wear a mask. If you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask you are exempt from this order! Due to HIPAA and the 4th Amendment we cannot legally ask you about your medical condition. Therefore, if we see you without a mask, we will assume you have a medical condition and we will welcome you inside to support our business.”
Good sign. Good point. One piece of government overreach conflicts with the other piece of government overreach!
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
