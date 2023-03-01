Representative Berch, extremists aren’t born, they’re made.
We see this in religious, military and political extremists. The ideologies vary, but the seedbeds are similar. The actual threat extremists represent varies dramatically. In some cases, it “could” be argued they represent no threat at all, rather their demands and methods could be a net benefit to society and culture, depending on one’s worldview. That is to say, the philosophy undergirding and informing any ideology is, at least in part, how it should be evaluated and judged.
One man’s extremist is another man’s freedom fighter.
That, sir, leads to the point of this letter.
After reading your letter [guest opinion, Free Press, Feb. 22] I’m looking for a name tag that says:
You see, Mr. Berch, if seeking to eliminate any discussion or introduction of sexuality inside of grade school classrooms is extreme, so am I. If limiting public indecency as described in Idaho Statutes Title 18 Chapter 41 is extreme, please, label me an extremist.
It’s funny, I never intended to become an extremist but to simply live under limited government, where existing law is enforced, and both the U.S. and the Idaho State constitutions are the measure of the law of the land.
Not that long ago, it would not have been the view of extremists to limit minors’ exposure to pornographic materials in public libraries and public school libraries.
It is very new (in plain language-bizarre) to even feel the need to insist male and female biology define maleness and femaleness. Not complicated. Nuance is important, but simply not applicable in that “discussion.” It’s really simple. Essentially, no one nowhere in history has been confused by this. Apparently, it is extremists like me who remain certain. When babies are born, you can tell their biological sex.
Gender studies are psychological discussions.
They are about families of origin, abuse, broken relationships and mental, sexual and spiritual illness. There are real people in real pain who experience real confusion, but biology is clear, fixed, and quite literally, an anchor in the struggle.
If that’s extreme, then so am I.
