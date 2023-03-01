Representative Berch, extremists aren’t born, they’re made.

We see this in religious, military and political extremists. The ideologies vary, but the seedbeds are similar. The actual threat extremists represent varies dramatically. In some cases, it “could” be argued they represent no threat at all, rather their demands and methods could be a net benefit to society and culture, depending on one’s worldview. That is to say, the philosophy undergirding and informing any ideology is, at least in part, how it should be evaluated and judged.

