Political leaders who pass one-size-fits-all laws that forbid or severely restrict abortion, and levy severe punishments for anyone involved, are violators of America’s Constitution, which forbids cruel and unusual punishment. Such leaders are extremists who are not compromisers. Their thinking is as deep as a teaspoonful of ditch water.
The tragic story of a North Carolina couple’s joy of conceiving a pregnancy, and then whose fetus became a monster during pregnancy, is one antiabortionists should read (or listen to) to see if they truly are as cruel and compassionless as they come across in their rhetoric.
The initially ecstatic couple, Karla and Sam Renée, were “blissfully pregnant,” Karla said and named their future girl, Amber. But ultrasound tests and a series of genetic tests, which dragged out until almost the 20th week of pregnancy, revealed missing DNA, and that their baby would likely be grotesque and have severe intellectual and physical disabilities. Those test results came just a few days after Roe v. Wade was overturned. An abortion after 20 weeks meant the Renées and their doctors would violate state law.
After much study and sleeplessness over her immense responsibility, Karla ultimately concluded, “I couldn’t ask my daughter to walk that path,” and she opted for an abortion.
A memorial plaque for Amber lies in a fern garden outside the Renées’ home, and they don’t plan another pregnancy anytime soon.
