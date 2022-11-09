Political leaders who pass one-size-fits-all laws that forbid or severely restrict abortion, and levy severe punishments for anyone involved, are violators of America’s Constitution, which forbids cruel and unusual punishment. Such leaders are extremists who are not compromisers. Their thinking is as deep as a teaspoonful of ditch water.

The tragic story of a North Carolina couple’s joy of conceiving a pregnancy, and then whose fetus became a monster during pregnancy, is one antiabortionists should read (or listen to) to see if they truly are as cruel and compassionless as they come across in their rhetoric.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments