Rep. Giddings, our family will truly miss you as our representative in District 7. We will miss your very helpful and informative legislative updates. Thank you for representing District 7 with transparency and integrity, and thank you for standing and fighting for family values.
Your critics on the left are proof that you have been and are effective in exposing wrong and fighting for our liberties. They can’t argue with your record, so they fabricate false narratives in an attempt to assassinate your character. Far left groups such as the Idaho 97 project, www.theidaho97.org/, are instrumental in these vicious and fictitious character assassination attempts. The left in both parties, including Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, are desperate to rid the House and Senate of all true conservatives.
I hope the voters will look into your record at such sources as the American Conservative Union Ratings, where you have a score of 97 percent, http://ratings.conservative.org/people?limit=50&state=ID&year=2020 and the Idaho Freedom Index, where you score 100 percent, Idaho Freedom Index — Idaho Freedom. You don’t say one thing and do another like a lot of people in politics. You are consistently pro liberty. We will miss you as our representative, but we will be blessed to have you as our lieutenant governor. May God bless and protect you and yours.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
