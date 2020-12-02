The ICFP opinion piece by Laura Smith (Nov. 18, 2020) was long on emotionalism and short on fact.
Consider the recent Danish RCT concerning the efficacy of masking in protecting people from the corona-virus (“Effectiveness of adding a mask recommendation to other public health measures to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection in Danish mask wearers”). The study determined, “the recommendation to wear a surgical mask when outside the home ...did not reduce ...the incidence of SARS CoV 2 infection in mask wearers.” In short, the study found no statistical difference in COVID-19 infection rates between mask wearers and non-mask wearers. This finding is in line with the conclusions reached by other researchers.
A May 2020 CDC published study (“Non-pharmaceutical measures for pandemic influenza in non-healthcare settings — personal protective and environmental measures”) “found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory confirmed influenza.” Significantly, the study also declared, “we did not find evidence that surgical type face masks are effective in reducing laboratory confirmed influenza transmission, either when worn by infected persons (source control) or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility.” In other words, face masks are ineffective no matter who wears them.
A June 2020 World Health Organization study titled “Advice on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19” concluded “there is no direct evidence (from studies on COVID-19 and in healthy people in the community) on the effectiveness of universal masking of healthy people in the community to prevent infection with respiratory viruses including COVID-19.”
A Sept. 2020 study published in “Frontiers In Medicine” reported a meta-analysis assessing research drawn from “23,892 participants ...across 15 studies from 11 countries.” The conclusion was, “surgical mask wearing among individuals in non-healthcare settings is not significantly associated with reduction in acute respiratory illnesses (according to the) meta-review.”
The constant claim that masking will stop the spread of the COVID-19 is born of fear, not fact. I encourage you to reject the COVID-19 hysteria. Do your own research (see 403forbidden.us for instance). Use your God-given common sense and don’t let the “experts” mislead you.
David Eric Williams
Cottonwood
