The Department of Energy (DOE) recently released a Final Environmental Assessment (EA) for the MARVEL nuclear reactor project proposed for Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

It was discouraging to read through the DOE’s responses to the public’s comments on the final EA. Many of the responses were copied and pasted and/or dismissively replied that the concerns around the proposal were out of scope for the EA.

Nuclear energy produces highly dangerous radioactive waste. Every ounce of waste produced in this and all other nuclear projects that take place at INL is destined to be stored in perpetuity at INL, which sits directly atop the Snake River Aquifer. This body of water is of critical importance, as it provides drinking water to more than 300,000 people and irrigation water for our state’s richest agricultural regions.

Littered throughout the EA are mentions of how safely this reactor will operate and that there will be no impacts on groundwater during normal operations. Of course project managers with the DOE intend for this reactor to operate as planned and for there to be no impact on the environment. But putting blind faith into a technology that exists only on paper and has no real-life operating experience is reckless.

All of the safety concerns listed above should be considered in scope for this project, and the fact that the DOE refused to adequately acknowledge these concerns is disheartening. At the very least, our government should be willing to do their due diligence and prepare a more comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Idahoans who are concerned about this and other nuclear energy development in their state should voice their concerns to their congressmen and other elected officials. Idaho is too valuable to waste on untested, dangerous and dirty nuclear energy projects.

Ian Cotten

Boise

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments