Todd Stenzel, IPA [Idaho Pathfinders Association] Pres.; Bob Hafer, 25A groomer; Dave Thompson
The personal favorite:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Todd Stenzel, IPA [Idaho Pathfinders Association] Pres.; Bob Hafer, 25A groomer; Dave Thompson
The personal favorite:
Parry: Nov 27, 2022: “Yeah, but my clients are not looking to remove trees, and do the detective work where there’s not any driving surface anymore”.
May 9, 2023: Commissioner Brandt to Mr. Parry: in fact, you went to the point of saying we don’t want to chop trees down to access new trail.
Parry: Are there trees, are there trees that are implicated here? We, we don’t even know that. Are there trees that need to be removed? The IPA is very familiar with these routes around Adams Camp and WB Station.
Mr. Parry has now quietly thrown in (v) maintaining county-level control over the road. The original testimonies were very accurate with concise descriptions, bypass, workarounds, relocation, realignment, move road, spur, alternative route and reroute, used by the commissioners and IPA “et al.” as “a way to keep things clean.”
The petitioners in the Nov. 27 hearing made no arguments for the above. Maybe they should have filed an appeal after the written decision. Mr. Parry should also be aware of the “FRTA” easement Act of 1964, which could have been a solution to their concerns.
Mr. Parry inferred in the May 9th hearing: after asking for a continuation: I really think that what we’re going to find, and this is me speculating a little bit, but I think what we’re going to find, is that there’s been a massive miscommunication on exactly who was thinking where was the route when they were making certain representations, that’s why I think we’re going to find because they’re still happy to work with Mr. Lamm in that route, or anybody else there’s, there’s nothing to be you know, this type of interaction, this is, this is not great.
The only miscommunication today is Mr. Parry and the IPA, forgetting their original testimonies.
The vacates on White Bird Station, Adams Camp, Mt. Idaho to Fish Creek, are in the best interest of the public and “put this to bed.”
Shelley DeHaas Rambo
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.