I am born free in the true and full sense of the word: I daily employ my faculties and reason to compare, choose, and then act toward self-improvement and self-preservation. Starting at a point of inexperience and surrounded with infinite choices, I often err. However, because of my hope in life, I continue to choose despite the mistakes and consequential suffering. When I work to correct my error(s), without individual excuse, I grow and develop. This is the magnificent, liberating law of personal responsibility granted by the Almighty.
Yet, errors or mistakes are part of life, especially since life requires ceaseless effort to maintain, preserve, or improve. Since mistakes result in suffering and suffering is pain, I sometimes create excuses for my errors to avoid the consequential suffering and pain. I may adopt a “victim” posture so I can “get away” with not correcting my errors. I may project, blame, justify, or rationalize. I may hide, minimize, or “run” from my errors. Any of these actions chooses irresponsibility, adopting the enslaving law of laziness which the Almighty warned against: Do not steal, covet, lie…. Irresponsibility avoids correcting errors by my own hand and shifting my errors to another. This shifting is to attack justice, to “nullify” cause and effect of natural law that I and I alone, chose. Worse, it is to render myself incapable of improvement, stifling the wonderful breath of life.
Short term, shifting may push away initial suffering, but I “miss out” on the purpose of suffering which “serves as a warning or a lesson”, destroying or limiting my erroneous behavior, redirecting me to better choices. If, I can get away with a ‘victim’ position and not correct my errors, aided by complicit family, false friends, false philanthropic laws, I no longer need to prepare, plan, look ahead, work, or do. This, in time, will erode me to nothing.
No one is exempt. Even public servants, who, if, self-enslaved by irresponsibility, must, in order to support themselves and other “victims,” create arbitrary rules, void of natural law, to justify their access to the public treasury.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
