On July Fourth, 2022, a decorated Marine, who was just two days short of his 100th birthday made the following statement: “Our nation is going to Hell…” He has 22 years more life experience than me, but I can also see that the Socialist Democrat Party is killing our nation with a death of one thousand cuts.

These cuts of evil have been hidden with deceitful words, such as President Johnson’s 1964 “War on Poverty and Great Society.” Rather than reduce poverty, the program destroyed the inner-city black family, resulting in today’s very high black-on-black murder rate in cities such as Chicago. Now we are faced with Democrat efforts to pass the “Reduction in Inflation Act;” hidden within is the hiring of 86,000 new IRS agents. They are coming after you. Their ultimate objective is to dumb down or destroy the free-thinking American citizen and create a nation of zombies. They are succeeding.

