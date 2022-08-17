On July Fourth, 2022, a decorated Marine, who was just two days short of his 100th birthday made the following statement: “Our nation is going to Hell…” He has 22 years more life experience than me, but I can also see that the Socialist Democrat Party is killing our nation with a death of one thousand cuts.
These cuts of evil have been hidden with deceitful words, such as President Johnson’s 1964 “War on Poverty and Great Society.” Rather than reduce poverty, the program destroyed the inner-city black family, resulting in today’s very high black-on-black murder rate in cities such as Chicago. Now we are faced with Democrat efforts to pass the “Reduction in Inflation Act;” hidden within is the hiring of 86,000 new IRS agents. They are coming after you. Their ultimate objective is to dumb down or destroy the free-thinking American citizen and create a nation of zombies. They are succeeding.
Along comes Donald Trump, a bold crusader, who exposes this evil and at the same time improves our quality of life. Evil must destroy him. They have tried falsifying federal court documents, knowingly and repeatedly spread false information and used the Washington D.C. kangaroo court to imprison Trump supporters. It is evident the DOJ, FBI and IRS are foot soldiers in these evil efforts. These agencies are corrupt and enemies of America.
Now we must support and protect Donald Trump just as he did for us, the police, the military, the American family and the Constitution. We must vote in November and cast out the elected minions of evil. We are the foot soldiers of good.
Now, and before the midterm elections, the patriotic observant citizen can take actions that will give the DOJ, FBI and IRS stormtroopers cause for personal concern. These agents, like the ordinary citizen, are subject to local and state laws. If you have seen or know about any illegal activity by these stormtroopers, report these actions, regardless of how minor, to local or state law enforcement. The Socialist Democrat Party has been waging war on America, it is time we launched a counterattack.
