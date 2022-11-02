I thought we lived in a safe place, a nice, friendly, rural community in Idaho until what happened at our home on the early morning of Oct. 2. That Sunday at 5:30 a.m. our home was trespassed and an intruder attempted to murder my son. My son came upstairs, awakened my husband and me, and told us he had just been attacked while he was sleeping. His head, arm and fingers were bleeding badly, and he stood in a pool of blood. We grabbed some towels and my husband drove as quickly as possible to the Grangeville hospital. Once there they were able to stop the bleeding then he was Life Flighted to Kootenai Medical Center. Later that day he was in surgery being stitched up from the huge knife cut on his arm, knife cuts on his hand and fingers and splits on his temple from being pounded in the head. He was shot at by the attacker, but he dove to safety.
This was all too terrible for me to even talk about until now, but I have realized a tragedy like this should be made aware of in our community. We have never locked our doors at night in the past 35 years we have lived here and trusted that living outside of Kooskia was safe from any crime. Unfortunately, that sense of safety has been shattered. We now lock our doors every night, my son has purchased his first gun ever, and my husband has his gun close at hand. We have installed surveillance cameras for our added safety. I never thought we would have to live like this, in fear of an assailant still at large. The police are trying to find him, but to no avail. The attempted murder was premeditated, so it was not random, but it still baffles me that anyone could hate my son so much to try to kill him.
