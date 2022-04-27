As a proud parent of four SRHS graduates, involved with our schools and our community for 28 years, I support our SRJSD 243 supplemental levy! I remember becoming our own district in 2007, after years of fundraising to help fund our schools, dealing with combined classes and constantly at risk of losing our extracurricular programs, which at the time were minuscule, but still very important, including BPA and all sports.
Previously a part of JSD 244, we knew for years we would lose our timber dollars and would have to pass an annual supplemental levy in order to continue to fund our schools. If we didn’t, for Salmon River that meant bussing our students to Grangeville or New Meadows, or homeschooling, and while some people have the ability, time and lifestyle to do so, not everyone can, especially in single-family homes.
In 2006, we sold bottled water in the streets, fundraised extensively, raised almost $68,000 and kept our schools open and our sports program alive! We went on to celebrate multiple state championships and became the blueprint for long-distance learning in Idaho, developing The Savage Academy, currently known statewide as IDLA.
Due to community support, SRJSD 243 was formed and has continued to produce many successful students, many of whom have returned to the canyon to raise their families and support our community: college graduates, teachers, doctors, nurses, electricians, mechanics, welders, hairstylists, nail technicians, estheticians, linemen, dental assistants, business owners, one professional athlete and more! According to Niche 2022 Best Schools, SRJSD ranked the following: 11 of 115 Best School Districts in Idaho, 13 of 111 Safest SDs in Idaho and 6 of 114 Best Places to Teach in Idaho, receiving an overall grade of A-!
This speaks volumes about our success as a district and a community! Our schools are the heart of our community. They bring families, employment, and support to our town, canyon area and businesses. People want to live in a community where schools thrive. Businesses thrive where schools thrive. Despite our differences, let’s continue to support SRJSD 243 and vote yes!
Kim Cinquini
Riggins
