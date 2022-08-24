The Grangeville City Council pursues its own agenda and has no regard for the opinions of its constituents. They lack transparency for meeting agendas, past discussions, and current problems driving their push to change ordinances that have worked for years. The Aug. 15 meeting again discussed the proposal for allowing chickens in Zone A, animal allotments in Zones B and D, and lastly changing the rules for parking trailers on the street.

Council members’ personal opinions are the driving factors behind these issues. Amy Farris clearly stated that she “hates chickens, but loves their eggs,” and that they shouldn’t have a place in town, while Beryl Grant stated the “old six colored pickup bed utility trailer in front of her neighbor’s house is an eyesore to her.” While discussing Zones B & D, they proposed requiring a square footage per animal based on animal type, but they have not elaborated on what those would be.

