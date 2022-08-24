The Grangeville City Council pursues its own agenda and has no regard for the opinions of its constituents. They lack transparency for meeting agendas, past discussions, and current problems driving their push to change ordinances that have worked for years. The Aug. 15 meeting again discussed the proposal for allowing chickens in Zone A, animal allotments in Zones B and D, and lastly changing the rules for parking trailers on the street.
Council members’ personal opinions are the driving factors behind these issues. Amy Farris clearly stated that she “hates chickens, but loves their eggs,” and that they shouldn’t have a place in town, while Beryl Grant stated the “old six colored pickup bed utility trailer in front of her neighbor’s house is an eyesore to her.” While discussing Zones B & D, they proposed requiring a square footage per animal based on animal type, but they have not elaborated on what those would be.
The city council often complains about folks not showing up to their meetings and voicing their opinions so the council can form fair judgments. But I would say the council doesn’t take the effort to share meeting agendas; offer a meeting place where families can gather and talk to their constituents outside of the council meetings. Meeting agendas are advertised only three-four days in advance in most cases, the city hall allows seating for about 20 folks in a tight, uncomfortable space, and they have lost touch with voters, speaking in “I think, my opinion, and I don’t like, and I want” in their proposals and problems with ordinances.
I would like to call on the members of the community to start paying attention to what the Grangeville City Council is attempting to accomplish, start attending their meetings generally held on the first and third Mondays of each month, and start holding their council members accountable. The next meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 6. This country was founded on a government working for the people, by the people.
