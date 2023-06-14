I received a solicitation letter from Josh Palken saying that he was helping Danielle reopen the station and was financing the fuel and seeking additional money. I heard they were seeking monies and when I received the solicitation letter, he said I could piggyback off his note, security and collection system, making it appear that he is the only one financing the fuel. What is a person to do when there are obviously others ahead of me and no guarantee? Folks should know who is helping. We have all seen the Palken letters to the editor regarding their opposition and appeals to validations or vacate across private property in Elk City and Grangeville. What the public doesn’t see is how their opposition causes stress and hardship on families affected by their opposition and pressure to open up land across private property. I do not support anyone who supports opening up public access on private property.
Karen Crosby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.