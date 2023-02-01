The public meeting on 10-25-22, Palken shows 37 pictures of Forgotten Road 400 from the Elk City side to the Grangeville side. The road must be accessible or Palken could not have done this.

Palken is saying there is heavy traffic on the 400 Road. Is this 50, 100, 200 vehicles a day? The 400 Road wheel traffic is pretty much closed from November to April most years because of snow. Most Elk City residents know this.

