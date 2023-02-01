The public meeting on 10-25-22, Palken shows 37 pictures of Forgotten Road 400 from the Elk City side to the Grangeville side. The road must be accessible or Palken could not have done this.
Palken is saying there is heavy traffic on the 400 Road. Is this 50, 100, 200 vehicles a day? The 400 Road wheel traffic is pretty much closed from November to April most years because of snow. Most Elk City residents know this.
The issue with rocks on the road. I have also encountered this, but cleared it with a sledgehammer and hard work, along with removing trees on the 400 Road, also.
It is 1.6 miles from River’s Edge Road Hwy 14 to the Grangeville road access point. It is a small price to pay to respect private property.
There are five landowners on the American River side, so I can only speak for two of them.
Concerning the use on public access on the American River side it is open to those who ask. If denied, did someone cause a problem or did a non-owner harass you until you left the swimming hole?
In the 10-25-22 meeting, Palken stated that Bullock Lane is the start of Hwy 18 R.O.W. from the Elk City side, Hwy 14 through tax parcel 468. So why has Palken got off-track from the original location to a nearby property that is not Hwy 18? Everyone still has access on the Red River Road side until you get to the private property on the American River side, not just landowners. Scott gave land for all to use, not just landowners, else the public would not be able to get to a locked gate through Scott’s, where BLM is on the other side.
Palken, you know this because you have used this access to the locked gate to get onto BLM land.
I have gone out the Red River side access, even though it would have been closer to go out the American River side to Elk City and back. Didn’t have to cross private land or ford the river.
