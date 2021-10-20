I clearly remember sitting down at the kitchen table and helping my oldest daughter with her high school freshman algebra. It soon became evident that she was not ready for this class; she didn’t even have a full understanding of how to divide. Upon rechecking her middle school report cards in math, I found all Bs. What? Shouldn’t the school report card indicate a true measurement of a student’s progress? I soon found out we had been fooled by a “feel good grading system.” That revelation was more than 30 years ago.
Determined to fix this low-standard educational system, I ran for and was elected to the school board of a district of more than 10,000 students. Time for another cruel lesson; liberals and educators had a stranglehold on school direction, and conservative, result-orientated objectives were suppressed. The basics: reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history and civics continued a downfall. In their place, “New Age” enlightened programs were introduced such as critical race theory (CRT). The result, the United States of America is now rated 27th in worldwide education.
Do you want America to return as a world leader in education? Reject those who are ingrained and supportive of our current failed system and bring back parent control; vote for Larry Dunn, trustee Area Five and Vincent Rundhaug trustee Area Three, Mountain View School District.
Buck Weckman
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.