“Train up a child in the way that he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6).
“Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105).
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God” (Matthew 5:9).
Before actor Michael Landon became a regular TV star on the hit western “Bonanza,” he starred in an odd little movie titled, “I Was a Teenage Werewolf.” The film was a place to start, not the pinnacle. We don’t always end up where we start. We mature. Yet if the training we receive is absolutely true and reasonably kind, it sticks for a lifetime.
When I was a child, my parents had my siblings and me baptized into the Christian faith as infants and confirmed in that same faith as adolescents. They were deliberate and consistent in taking us along with them to church. Skipping worship, Sunday school, or weekday school wasn’t tolerated.
Our family was what would be called today conservative, though at that time we just called it normal. We were taught that God, not government, was the source of our rights, but that, to be true to God, we had to be law-abiding citizens, not making up our own rules of anarchy. We were taught to respect and obey the authorities: including parents, grandparents, teachers, principals, police, and our local pastor. We were taught to respect the lives and property of other people.
Now I’m a senior citizen. I still need to daily confess to God and repent of idolatrous false pride, the mother of all sin. I still have Christ as my advocate, the one and only sure hope of my salvation. I’m still a conservative, committed to peacefully preserve the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law, and the lives and liberty of all.
The comparatively small group of people who violently broke into and illegally entered the U.S. Capitol Building weren’t behaving as conservatives or Christians, not as loyal patriots, but only lawless rioters.
Gary Altman
Grangeville
